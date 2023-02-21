Lawyer bodies to file ‘misconduct’ reference in SJP against SC judge

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Hasan Raza Pasha on Thursday announced that PBC and six superior bars have unanimously decided to file a reference of misconduct in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against a Supreme Court judge over the recent audio leaks.

The alleged audio call featured a conversation between PTI leader Parvez Elahi and a lawyer about the fixation of a case before a particular bench or judge of the SC.

Mr Pasha, speaking to the media in a joint press conference outside the Supreme Court after a meeting of representatives of all bar councils in Islamabad, said all the bar councils have unanimously decided to file separate references under Article 209 of the Constitution.

“We have been demanding resignation from the Supreme Court judge from day one,” he remarked.

He said the lawyers’ community is left with no other option but to pursue a legal course under Article 209.

“Section 184(3) should be amended to give a right of appeal to the party aggrieved by the decision,” Pasha suggested.

He also added that the CJP should sit with members of the SJC and determine the criteria for appointment of judges.

At the press conference, the lawyers’ leadership also demanded withdrawal of a review appeal of the government against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.