SC judge raises question of fundamental rights violation from NAB law changes

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court raised important questions on Tuesday, while hearing a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law.

The case was heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, the lawyer for the federal government, argued that no fundamental rights were affected through NAB amendments, and apparently no one was discriminated against by them.

Justice Shah told the counsel he did not say how fundamental rights were being affected by the NAB amendments.

The judge remarked that changes in the accountability law would have made a difference on governance, but not on fundamental rights.

He remarked: “Fundamental rights are either affected or not. There is nowhere in the world that 30% of rights are affected while 70% are protected,” Justice Shah observed.

The judge also remarked how a citizen could challenge legislation.

He questioned that if parliament abolishes the death penalty, could the Supreme Court restore it on a petition of a citizen.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.