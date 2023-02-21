Parvez Elahi, Moonis, 10 PML-Q members formally join PTI

PML-Q Punjab President and former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally, along with 10 former party lawmakers.

Elahi made the announcement at a press conference along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

He said he will always support PTI chief Imran Khan, and never do anything that harms his new party.

Talking to the media, the former chief minister said he had supported Imran Khan in every hour of difficulty. Their MPAs and women lawmakers were booked in different police stations, yet they stood by Imran Khan and the PTI.

Fawad congratulated Elahi and said the PTI appreciated the role played by Mr Elahi and the PML-Q. He said a meeting of senior leaders of both sides was held some time ago where Parvez Elahi met Imran Khan.

He said Elahi and his associates will be part of the PTI from today.

All former lawmakers of the ‘Q League’ also participated in the meeting at Zaman Park on Tuesday.

Moonis and Hussain Elahi also participated in the lengthy discussion regarding unity and integration.

He also announced that Elahi was being made the central president of the PTI. This was decided by the central leadership, and will be implemented soon.

Fawad further said there is still no trace of Elahi’s close associate Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Zaigham Gondal. Aamir Rawn was also missing for six days.

The move came moments after Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain shocked his cousin and brother-in-law, by cancelling his basic membership of the party.

Shujaat also wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the development.

He took the decision after Parvez Elahi failed to response to the show-cause notice issued to him on January 16. The membership was suspended on January 26 and now stands cancelled.

Chaudhry Shujaat had, in January, suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi after the latter spoke about merging the PML-Q into the PTI.

Shujaat also directed Elahi against using party designations for any future correspondences.