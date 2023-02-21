Moon sighted: 1st Shabaan tomorrow

The Shabaan moon has been sighted in Pakistan. According to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the first of Shabaan will fall on Wednesday, February 22.

According to a statement released by the committee, a meeting chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was held on the roof of the Pak Secretariat in Kohsar Block, while the meetings of the zonal committees were held in other cities.

Syed Mushahid Hussain, Hafiz Abdul Quddus and representatives of the Meteorology Department and other committees also attended the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The central committee will announce the evidence of the moon sighting in a joint press conference.