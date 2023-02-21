Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

PSL 8 Live score updates: Quetta Gladiators elect to field first against Lahore Qalandars

Winner of today's match has a chance to climb to second place in table
Samaa Web Desk Feb 21, 2023
<p>Lahore Qalandars are taking on Quetta Gladiators.</p>

Live scores

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars in their fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators remained unchanged despite losing the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made a change in their playing XI and brought in Rashid Khan for Liam Dawson.

Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE QALANDARS

PSL8

