PSL 8 Live score updates: Lahore Qalandars trounce Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

Lahore Qalandars showed Quetta Gladiators why they are the champions after they won the bottom of the table tie by a resounding 63 run margin at the National Bank Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Gladiators, who were still licking their wounds from losing out to Peshawar Zalmi the other night, showed the lack of depth in their side in bowling and batting departments as they failed to constrain the Lahore Qalandars who smashed 198 runs off the 20 overs and then restricted the Quetta Gladiators for just 135 runs.

The massive win means they jump into second place just behind Multan Sultans who face Karachi Kings on Wednesday, February 22.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the skipper of the Qalandars, picked up the Player o the Match award for his haul.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars in their fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Quetta Gladiators batting

Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Lahore Qalandars breakthrough in the first over when he dismissed Abdul Wahid Bangalzai.

Quetta had only 21 runs in four overs but then Jason Roy smacked Haris Rauf for three sixes in an over.

He kept going with the same momentum and also hit Zaman Khan for a six in the fifth over as Quetta Gladiators ended the powerplay with 49 runs in six overs.

Martin Guptill and Jason Roy added 47 runs for second wicket partnership before David Wiese dismissed Guptill for 15 runs.

Spin wizard Rashid Khan gave just three runs in the eighth over as Quetta had 55 runs. But in the next over Jason Roy attacked David Wiese and got a six, a four to get 13 runs from the ninth over.

Quetta Gladiators needed 127 runs to win from last 10 overs as they had 72 in first 10. But Muhammad Hafeez smacked Haris Rauf for two sixes in the 11th over.

Rashid Khan gave only four runs in his second over, which caused frustration for Quetta and Iftikhar Ahmed gave away his wicket in the next over.

Quetta were in big trouble as they lost fourth wicket for 93 runs and needed 106 runs from 44 balls.

Sikandar Raza was introduced in the next over, who conceded just six runs and picked the key wicket of Muhammad Nawaz.

Quetta had a difficult task as they needed 100 runs in last six overs.

David Wiese got his third wicket in the 15th over when he dismissed Muhammad Hafeez for 25 runs.

David Wiese finished his spell by conceding just 23 runs in his four overs and picked up three crucial wickets.

Skipper Afridi though returned for a second spell to capitalize on the jitters in the Gladiators camp and picked up the wicket of Odean Smith with the last ball of an over where he gave away just three runs.

Haris Rauf then picked up the attack. But unlike his bowling partner, he could not pick up a wicket and ended up bleeding 10 runs.

Afridi, though tried to wrap things up in his final over. He thought he nearly had too when Qais Ahmed skied him towards mid-wicket but the fielder dropped the catch and the ball rolled to the boundary.

But three deliveries and a boundary later, Afridi picked up his third wicket with his penultimate delivery, getting Qais to dig out a ball to long on.

With Quetta Gladiators needing 69 runs of the last over, the Qalandars decided to start celebrations early and let Hussain Talat bowl the last over.

Talat, though, kept Sarfaraz Ahmed subdued as the Quetta captain decided that the time for extreme adventure was long over. He managed to nick just three runs off Talat before Hasnain managed to get off the mark with a single and Ahmed also took a run to bring the Quetta innings to a sad but inevitable end.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars got off to a flying start as Mirza Tahir Baig attacked Muhammad Hafeez in the first over and smashed him for two fours and a six.

Fakhar Zaman also got a boundary in the second over and Lahore scored 21 runs in first two overs.

Naseem Shah was introduced in the third over but Tahir Baig showed no complacency and got two more boundaries.

Fakhar Zaman smacked Muhammad Hasnain for a six in the fourth over as they reached 45 at the end of fourth over.

Odean Smith was also welcomed by Fakhar Zaman with a boundary but Quetta got a breakthrough two balls later as the left-hander edged a delivery and Sarfaraz Ahmed caught it.

Kamran Ghulam got off the mark with a four and also helped his team reach 50 in the fifth over.

Tahir Baig welcomed Muhammad Nawaz with a six but he was dismissed off the next ball for 31 runs off 15 balls.

Lahore Qalandars finished the batting powerplay with 65 runs for the loss of two wickets in six overs.

Shai Hope and Kamran Ghulam kept the same momentum going and scored 10 runs in the seventh over.

Shai Hope got a six and a four against Muhammad Nawaz in the eighth over and took his team to 88 runs in just eight overs.

They also scored 10 runs in Qais Ahmed’s first over and reached 100 on second ball of the 10th over.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed after scoring 21 runs off 17 balls as he got stumped.

Hussain Talat was the new batter, who did not let the run rate drop down and smacked Qais Ahmed for a six and a four in the 14th over, as they ended that over at 142 for the loss of three wickets.

Shai Hope scored 47 runs off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Odean Smith and Lahore Qalandars lost their fourth wicket for 146 runs.

Lahore Qalandars scored 153 runs at the end of 15th over and were looking for a big score with five overs left.

Hussain Talat got out after scoring 26 runs off 13 balls to slow down the run rate but Lahore scored 12 runs in 17th over to Naseem Shah.

Mohammad Hasnain bowled David Wiese for just one run and conceded only five runs in the 18th over.

But Naseem Shah was expensive again in the 19th over and gave away 14 runs to finish his spell wicketless with 47 runs in four overs.

Lahore Qalandars had 189 runs in 19 overs but Mohammad Hasnain bowled a great last over and conceded only nine runs, to stop Lahore Qalandars from reaching 200.

Sikandar Raza played a little cameo of 32 runs off 16 balls and Rashid Khan scored 11 runs off 10 balls as Lahore Qalandars scored 198 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators remained unchanged despite losing the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars made a change in their playing XI and brought in Rashid Khan for Liam Dawson.