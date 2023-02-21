On CM’s orders, JIT formed to probe into bodies found in Barkhan well

Three members of the Marri tribe, including a woman, were found killed in Barkhan district of Balochistan. The family has blamed provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for the alleged murders.

Meanwhile, the provincial government spokesperson has refuted social media reports of Khetran’s removal from the cabinet. The chief minister has also taken notice of the incident and has demanded an impartial probe through a joint investigation team (JIT).

Khetran has also distanced himself from the incident.

The bodies of the three people were found from a well in Swiman area. According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan police, the bodies were stuffed in sacks and thrown into the well. They were identified by Abdul Qayyum Bijrani Marri. They were identified as two sons of Khan Muhammad Marri – Nawaz and Abdul Qadir – as well as his wife.

The victims’ heirs have accused provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran of the murders, and alleged that five more members of their family are imprisoned in Khetran’s private jail.

According to the spokesperson, a raid was conducted on the residence of Sardar Khetran to free the alleged prisoners, however no one could be found on the location.

The police said the suspects will be arrested once the victims’ heirs submit an application to register a case.

Earlier, the Barkhan deputy commissioner had said all three victims were aged between 25 and 30 years old. They had been shot dead, he claimed.

Abdullah Khoso said the bodies were found from a well located near Hajikot area of Barkhan. He said an investigation had been launched after registering a case of the incident. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for further proceedings.

The bodies were later taken to Kohlu where their funeral prayers were offered. After that, their family took the bodies to Quetta and held a sit-in on Zarghoon Road. They have said they will continue the protest till the culprits were arrested.

Later in the day, a JIT formed was notified for the purpose. It will be headed by Loralai division DIG, and comprise representatives of Quetta SSP investigation and Barkhan Special Branch. The five-member JIT will submit a report in 30 days.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau said the JIT was formed on the instructions of the chief minister for an impartial investigation.

He said prior to the incident, all commissioners had been instructed to prepare a report on private prisons, but no such facility was discovered in their probe.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesman Farah Azim Shah refuted the reports of provincial minister Khetran’s removal from the cabinet.

“There is no truth to the news of the dismissal of the provincial minister circulating on social media,” she claimed, adding the facts will come to light once the inquiry report is submitted.

Talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Minister Khetran distanced himself from the killings. He claimed a conspiracy was being hatched against him by his “own blood”.

“My son hatched a conspiracy against me to take over the family politics. I want to make my elder son the tribe chief, over which they have turned against me,” Khetran claimed.

He further said his son turned against him after he appointed a woman as the chairman of the municipal committee. He alleged the conspirators want militancy and drug dealing to be encouraged in Barkhan.

“I have nothing to do with the bodies found in Barkhan. After the inquiry is complete, the culprits will be taken to police and court,” he maintained.

Responding to allegations of a private prison at his residence, the minister said if any evidence was found, he would be right here.

He explained that Khan Muhammad Marri was his private guard in 2011 or 2012.

The case of three bodies also reverberated in the provincial assembly session.

Home Minister Zia Langau said an FIR had yet to be registered into the incident. The incident cannot be condemned enough. He assured the family of the victims of justice.

He further said all the commissioners of Balochistan were asked to prepare a report about private prison. However, they could not find anything, he added.

Naseebullah Marri called it a heartbreaking incident. He said he would request the CM to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter, and punish the culprits.

Mr Marri then walked out in protest against the Barkhan incident, along with fellow lawmaker Zahid Reki.

Sanaullah Baloch also sought a judicial commission to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the incident.

In a statement, the HRCP said it was horrified by the discovery of three bullet-ridden bodies in a well in Barkhan, Balochistan.

“The deceased are reportedly the wife and two sons of Khan Muhammad Marri who, along with these family members, has allegedly been held hostage in a private jail owned by a provincial minister. These are very serious allegations and must be investigated promptly. Mr Marri must be released immediately and those responsible for the murder of his family brought to book,” it added.