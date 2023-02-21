Gold prices up in Pakistan despite dip in international market

The price of 24-karat gold per tola gained Rs500 in the domestic market to reach Rs197,000, despite a dip of $12 in the international market.

In the international market, the per-ounce price of gold fell by a whopping $12 to reach $1,832.

Over the last two days, the global gold price saw a dip of $14 since the start of the current trading week.

Contrary to the international trends, however, the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs1,000 per tola in the last two days.

Gold dealers have expressed that despite a decrease in international prices, the rates are on an upward trend in Pakistan.

They said an increase in prices owing to a fall in demand is not justified.