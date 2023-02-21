Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators looking to get back to winning track

Defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladitors in National Bank Arena, Karachi on Tuesday in PSL 8.

Both teams lost their previous matches whereas both of them had won the opening matches.

The loser of today’s match will remain on bottom of the table whereas winner has a chance to move into the second place.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have an intense rivalry as both teams have met 14 times in the past and have won seven matches each.

Last season they had won one match each whereas Fakhar Zaman in the highest scorer of this fixture with 410 runs.

Muhammad Nawaz of Quetta Gladiators has picked up 10 wickets in this fixture whereas Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have picked up nine and seven wickets respectively.