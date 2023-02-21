Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung firing

Two Levies personnel have been martyred in an attack on their checkpost in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Reportedly, unidentified terrorists opened fire at the Babri Check post in Mastung district on Tuesday.

After the attack, the suspects also took away the weapons of the martyred officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack. He also prayed for the departed souls, and for speedy recovery of the injured.

“The morale of the security forces to eliminate terrorism is high,” the prime minister remarked, adding the entire nation saluted the martyrs.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Barkat Baloch claimed militants stormed a checkpost located along the Quetta-Taftan highway.

The Levies martyrs were identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

The families of the martyrs protested against the attack at Sheikh Wasil location of the Quetta-Taftan national highway, and blocked the road.

They threatened to continue the protest till the arrest of the attackers.

The governor, chief minister and home minister of Balochistan also condemned the incident, and said that despite the economic turmoil, terrorism will be eliminated.

The home minister has ordered immediate arrest of the attackers and sought a report on the incident.