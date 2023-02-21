US dollar makes slight comeback against rupee in interbank

The rupee appeared to have lost its winning streak against the US dollar, for now, in the midst of an economic crisis, shedding 63 paisas in the interbank market during trading on Tuesday.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon showed that the rupee closed at Rs262.51, falling by 0.24% against the mighty dollar.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar strengthened by Rs2 to reach Rs268.

It is pertinent to note that the PDM-led federal government passed the Finance Bill 2023 from the Lower House of parliament with a majority vote to meet the IMF conditions to secure a $1.1 billion tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

The local currency is under pressure amid uncertain news of an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

Recently, IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva urged Pakistan to tax the rich and give subsidy to the poor.