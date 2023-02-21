‘Why Harry why?’: English singer drinks out of shoe during Australia concert; Twitter reacts

English singer Harry Styles performed at his first concert in Australia and took his fans by a surprise when he drank out of his sneaker as per an Aussie tradition.

A video from his concert in Perth is going viral on social media.

The singer proceeded to fill his shoe with liquid and then without hesitation, drank from it before putting it back on his foot.

Before drinking, he commented, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions ever.”

He also said that he felt like “a new person” after doing it and will be discussing the moment with his therapist “at length”.

Now the clip is being widely shared on Twitter and his fans are shocked.

One of them asked, “Why Harry why?”

Another person tweeted, “Why did I have to see this?” Another tweep said, “I love how grossed out everyone is about this who isn’t from Australia, this is a standard drinking practice for us hahaha.”

One of Styles fan wrote, “I actually love how he does these little things like this at these places to make his fans feel good and to show how comfortable he is and how fun he is. It’s the tradition of the place and his disgusted reaction was so funny we won.”

A person said, “That’s literally an Australian tradition. You people need to chill out. Other artists have done it before as well.”

Check out Twitter’s reaction to Harry Styles’ “shoey”.