NAB summons Imran, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on March 9

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on March 9 in the Toshakhana case.

The call-up notice, dated February 17, says Imran has been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Toshakhana case for recording his statement.

The bureau has also issued a similar notice to Imran’s wife, Bushra bibi, for the same date.

The former first lady has also been told to appear in front of the bureau with complete record.

According to sources, the bureau has gathered all the Toshakhana record from the Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister Office.

Imran has been asked about expensive watches and rings. He has also been instructed to bring along the complete record of gifts he has bought from the Toshakhana.

The PTI chief has also been told to bring along the record of diamond gifts, five Rolex watches, an iPhone and a customized watch set he is suspected to have received during his time as the prime minister.

Imran Khan has been accused of purchasing state gifts at low prices.

Besides Imran and Bushra bibi, NAB has also summoned former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak in the Toshakhana case.

In the same case, the NAB has already summoned two suspects, according to the sources.