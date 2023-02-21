Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans

Kiran Ashfaque - the ex-wife of ace Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf - for the first time opened up about her split with her ex-beau, and life after divorce.

Last year, we saw many of our favorite celebrities tying the knot while others loosened them.

One such couple who people loved was Imran Ashraf Awan and ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar.

The news of their divorce both came as a shock to all their fans and people were asking questions that how it happened and how such a happy looking couple was not happy together after all.

In a recent Question&Answer session on Instagram, she opened up about relationships and candidly talked about her divorce.

Kiran, who is now actively working in the showbiz industry with her dramas already airing, shared that she has a peaceful life after her divorce.

She also addressed the most asked question that they both looked like an ideal couple, but the reality was different.

She replied to such question as, “All that glitters is not gold”.

A person asked her why indigenous society blames women after divorce.

To this, Kiran replied that it was easier for society to do so, besides labeling her as a gold-digger.

She also explained that her divorce was not a one-sided decision and that they both had issues in their marriage. She further advised women never to change themselves for anyone.

Kiran also talked about visible red flags in relationships and stated that disrespect was a significant red flag for her. She encouraged women to compromise with their in-laws if their husbands are great.

Regarding the topic of moving on after kids, Kiran shared her personal experience and said that it was not easy but doable with patience and strength from Allah.

One of the most notable aspects of Kiran’s Q&A session was her response to the question about why she did not unfollow Imran on Instagram.

She said that there’s no such rule to unfollow your ex-spouse after divorce.

Kiran also said that instead of asking her why she asked for divorce, people should question Imran Ashraf why he divorced her.

Check out Kiran Ashfaque’s response to her followers’ questions.