PTI writes to NA speaker for change of opposition leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as the party seeks to retain the key position, particularly after resignation by Aftab Sultan as the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The letter had been written following the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) resulting in suspension of the poll body’s decision to de-notify PTI MNAs.

PTI Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar submitted the letter to the National Assembly Secretariat on the instruction of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Citing the verdict of the high court, the letter stated that the largest opposition party in the national legislature was PTI. Hence, the opposition leader must be from the same party.

The letter added that according to the NAB law; the appointment of a new chairman also has to be carried out after consultation between the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition.

Therefore, the replacement of NAB former chairman Aftab Sultan must be finalized after consultation with the new opposition leader nominated by PTI.

It must be noted that Aftab Sultan resigned as the chairman of NAB on Tuesday.