Court issues arrest warrant against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

An accountability court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for not showing up in the case proceeding.

Judge Nasir Javed issued an arrest warrant against the ex-PM, stating that he did not appear before the court, nor he requested for exemption from his personal appearance.

The case against Abbasi is related to alleged corruption during his tenure as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, where he was accused of illegally awarding a contract to a company.

Abbasi has denied all charges and maintains his innocence.

In 2019, he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a separate case related to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract. He was released on bail shortly thereafter.