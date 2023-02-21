WhatsApp introduces picture-in-picture calls for iOS users

WhatsApp has always been known for its versatile features that make communication easy and efficient for people.

Recently, the app launched several new features for Android users, including avatars and extended media sharing limits.

Now, WhatsApp has rolled out another exciting feature for iOS users: picture-in-picture (PiP) calls.

For those unfamiliar with PiP mode, it allows users to make and receive calls while simultaneously performing other tasks on their phones. This feature enables users to watch a video in a smaller window while multitasking on their devices.

For example, you can watch a tutorial or communicate with someone over a WhatsApp video call without having to choose between the two tasks.

Previously, video calls would interrupt any other activity on the phone, forcing users to end the call.

With PiP mode, the video call window can be moved and resized as per the user’s preference, allowing them to continue with their other tasks without interruption.

This feature will definitely improve the user experience during video calls.

To enjoy this feature, iOS users need to update their WhatsApp app to the latest version (V23.3.77).

This update allows users to multitask during video calls, making it easier for them to stay in touch with friends and family while getting their other work done.