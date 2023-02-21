Sonu Nigam, his crew manhandled during concert

Indian iconic singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled during a concert in Chembur, India on February 20.

A viral video on social media shows a man from the singer’s team being pushed off the stage during the scuffle.

The singer filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar, who is the son of an Indian lawmaker, MLA Prakash Phaterpekar from the political party Shiv Sena.

Nigam accused Phaterpekar of grabbing him, pushing him and injuring two members of his crew, Hari and Rabbani. Rabbani suffered serious injuries and could have been killed if not for timely intervention.

According to the police, the accused has been booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

In an interview with Indian news agency ANI, DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput stated that the accused grabbed Nigam as he was coming down from the stage, which led to the scuffle.

Initially, MLA Phaterpekar denied the allegations and claimed that Nigam was safe.

However, in a later live interview with an Indian news channel, Times Now, the politician admitted that his son had instigated the scuffle, although it was not intentional. He also apologized to the singer for the incident.

Nigam lodged the complaint to ensure that such unruly behavior, including forcefully taking selfies and causing a scuffle, has consequences.

The incident has caused outrage on social media, with fans expressing their support for the singer and calling for justice.

Sonu Nigam is one of India’s most prominent playback singers with hits such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Tumse Milke Dekha, and others.

Nigam recently teamed up with ace Indian composer Pritam to sing the title song for the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

He has won several awards for his contribution to the Indian music industry.