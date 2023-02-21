Ali Zafar pays spellbinding tribute to Javed Akhtar at Faiz Mela

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar paid tribute to a veteran Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar during a special event held in his honor at the Faiz Mela in Lahore.

Renowned Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently participated in the Faiz Mela where he was honored by a gathering of literature lovers and local artists.

Among the attendees was popular Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar, who performed a song written by Akhtar at the event.

Zafar’s performance of the song was well-received by the attendees which included his wife Ayesha Fazli, actor Resham, singer Natasha Baig, and journalist Tarot Geelani and others.

The song, titled Ek Dalke Ko Dikha, was originally written by Akhtar for the 1994 Indian film 1942: A Love Story, featuring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

The song became an instant hit and earned the lyricist accolades, including Filmfare and Screen awards.

The song has since been adapted for the 2019 Bollywood film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla.