Aftab Sultan steps down as NAB chairman citing ‘interference’

Aftab Sultan, the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), resigned from his position as the anti-graft watchdog chair on Tuesday.

In July 2022, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and retired police officer Aftab Sultan as the new chairman of the NAB for three years.

He had replaced Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal - who was alleged by then-opposition (now government) of collusion with former prime minister Imran Khan for ‘going hard’ on them.

Sultan cited his reservations about various matters as the reason for his resignation, particularly ‘interference’ in the work of the bureau; reported sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Sultan’s resignation.

Sources also reported that Aftab Sultan had met PM Shehbaz a few days back when he submitted his resignation to the premier.

PM expressed his desire on the resignation being withdrawn by Aftab. Later, the PM accepted the resignation tendered by Aftab Sultan.

In the meeting, he informed the premier about the personal reasons behind his resignation. “I don’t want such a thing to be done, that raises the fingers of the institution,” said ex-NAB chairman.

He also said that he had always worked according to merit and law, and cannot work under the current environment.

The former chairman affirmed that he could not tolerate interference from other institutions in the bureau.

“It is directed to put those in [jail] having one plot while [those having] billions are free.”

He advised the NAB officers to work independently and adhere to the law only.