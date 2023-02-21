Imran Khan’s indictment in Toshakhana reference deferred once again

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been granted exemption from appearing in court for the Toshakhana case and his indictment has been deferred until February 28.

The case was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after finding Khan guilty of corrupt practices last year in the sessions and district court in Islamabad.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Imran Khan’s legal team requested another exemption on medical grounds.

The court had initially set February 7 as the date for his indictment, but it was deferred until today after Khan’s plea for exemption was accepted.

The ECP filed the reference in November last year, requesting that the court take criminal action against the PTI chairman for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP also requested that Khan be convicted for offences under Sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

According to the ECP, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million based on their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.