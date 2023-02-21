Nostalgia: Here are all unseen Windows XP logo concepts

Software design involves creating logos and graphics for user interfaces. Recently, a collection of logo concepts that were created for Windows XP, one of Microsoft’s most beloved operating systems, has surfaced.

Despite being 21 years old, Windows XP is still used by many people today, particularly for gaming, due to its stability and ease of use.

A design company, was hired by Microsoft to develop a new logo and shape the UI and taskbars for Windows XP.

Although the classic four-window panes of the Windows logo were already well-established, Frog Design created some strange logo options that deviated from the norm.

One concept depicts a single window with a view of a blue sky and clouds, another resembles a giant post-it note, and several versions of the four-window scheme are arranged differently.

Additionally, a few logos feature six or more windows, simply because they could.

Frog Design’s creative director, Casey Potter, shared these concepts and stated that his team developed fifty new logos, ranging from simple to radical changes.

The top three candidates were his designs, so he was selected to present them to Microsoft for selection.

The final logo for Windows XP is recognizable as a descendant of its predecessor, but distinguished by its clean lines, energy, and movement. It represents a bright and forward-looking emblem of the digital frontier.