Revolutionizing podcasting: YouTube tests new tools, analytics for creators!

YouTube has taken another significant step towards expanding its podcasting capabilities, as the company is testing out a suite of new podcasting tools.

The latest “feature experiment” was quietly launched by YouTube last week and is aimed at testing new tools for podcasts. These tools will encompass all the features required by creators to launch podcasts on the platform, from uploading to showing analytical data.

According to a report by Podnews, the new tools being tested by YouTube will allow creators to upload their podcasts under the “create” button, which currently offers options for uploading a video, creating a text post, or starting a live stream.

Creators will also see podcasts under a new “Podcasts tab” in the content menu. Existing playlists can also be designated as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

Moreover, YouTube Studio will show podcast analytics, at least on desktop, including performance, audience numbers, and revenue insights.

However, YouTube has specified that only a small number of creators will be able to see these changes and that too, only on desktop.

The move is in line with YouTube’s podcasting ambitions, which were hinted at in 2021 through leaked slides that detailed the company’s plans. YouTube added a dedicated page for podcasts in 2022 and later released a guide with best practices for podcasting on the platform.

This latest test marks a significant step towards YouTube’s podcasting goals, and if successful, could pave the way for a more extensive rollout of the new podcasting tools.