Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore for PSL matches, bans protests and rallies

The Punjab Home Department has announced the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore for seven days. The move comes as a measure to ensure the safety and security of the mega event.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shakeel Ahmed, issued a notification to all relevant authorities, directing a complete ban on protests, rallies, meetings, and sit-ins across the city during the PSL matches.

The matches are scheduled to take place from February 26, starting with the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made in light of previous security concerns during cricket matches in Pakistan.

The authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.