Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore for PSL matches, bans protests and rallies

PSL8 matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore from February 26
Danish Munir Feb 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Punjab Home Department has announced the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore for seven days. The move comes as a measure to ensure the safety and security of the mega event.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shakeel Ahmed, issued a notification to all relevant authorities, directing a complete ban on protests, rallies, meetings, and sit-ins across the city during the PSL matches.

The matches are scheduled to take place from February 26, starting with the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made in light of previous security concerns during cricket matches in Pakistan.

The authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.

Lahore

PSL

PSL8

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div