President can’t issue schedule for polls: ECP rejects Alvi’s announcement

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected President Arif Alvi’s announcement of April 9 as the date for elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The ECP has called the president’s announcement an unconstitutional act, stating that the president cannot issue the schedule for polls.

According to the ECP, the constitution only allows the president to announce election dates for an assembly that has completed its tenure. If an assembly has not completed its term, the president cannot announce the date of the election.

The ECP further added that the president can issue the election schedule only after consultation with the electoral body.

However, in this case, President Alvi did not consult with the commission regarding the date of the assembly elections. The ECP has expressed its concern and said that it looks forward to having a constitutional debate with the president.

It also hopes to receive the best legal guidance from the president.

President Arif Alvi’s announcement

President Arif Alvi on Monday unilaterally announced the date for the much-anticipated electoral process.

The elections in both provinces— where PTI dissolved assemblies to force snap poles - will be held on April 9.

He added, “The Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not performing their constitutional duties for appointing a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of Provincial Assemblies as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is also not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding polls for the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alvi contended that section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, empowers the president to “announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission”.