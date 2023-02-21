Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 21th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 21th February 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 21th February 2023 Recommended Closing the book: President Arif Alvi announces date of elections in Punjab, KP Peshawar Zalmi hammer Quetta Gladiators by four wickets No talks possible with those who don’t recognize Constitution: Bilawal Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Humayun Saeed opens up about viral kissing scene in The Crown Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits