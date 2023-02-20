No talks possible with those who don’t recognize Constitution: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that there can be no negotiations with those who do not recognize the Constitution of Pakistan.

In conversation with a German news agency on Monday, Bilawal said there will be a security risk in Pakistan until action is taken against terrorists in the neighboring country.

The foreign minister that Pakistan has also been affected by terrorism in the recent times, and the wave of terrorism has only spiked after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will fight terrorists on its soil, but for a permanent solution to the problem, it is necessary to stop threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Bilawal further said Pakistan is facing a difficult economic situation, but it is capable of solving its problems by becoming an emerging economy once again.

In a recent interview to a foreign channel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the minister had said the Ukraine war and last year’s floods have caused a lot of damage to the country’s economy, but Pakistan is capable of solving its problems by becoming an emerging economy once again.

He said Pakistan is passing through a phase where unconstitutional measures can no longer take place. He also expressed his views on climate change in Pakistan, the country’s economy and the situation in Afghanistan.

In response to a question regarding Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement, Bilawal Bhutto said the defense minister was speaking in a political context; he was not referring to technical, but difficult economic times.

He said Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis, while a large part of the country was submerged in the recent floods, caused due to climate change. The floods changed the direction of Pakistan’s economy and it is still facing difficulties.

“We have not been able to get out, and we are negotiating with the IMF to get out of this economic crisis,” he explained.

Bilawal said Pakistan spent more than half of the country’s history under direct dictatorship, and various transitions between it.

He said it is necessary to remember that in the political history of Pakistan, non-democratic forces have had their time, but it has never been long.