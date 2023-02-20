In chat with Kenyan president, Shehbaz seeks more cooperation in Arshad Sharif case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with the president of Kenya, Dr William Ruto, and took up the Arshad Sharif murder case with him.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan in its relations with Africa, the prime minister expressed the country’s strong desire to further strengthen its historical relations with Kenya in all areas of cooperation.

During the conversation, the PM also raised the murder case of late senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to the case, and asked for more cooperation from Kenya during the investigation.

The Kenyan president assured the prime minister of full support and cooperation in this matter.

PM Shehbaz thanked the President Ruto for the support provided to the Pakistani investigation teams so far.