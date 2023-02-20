NA passes mini budget with majority

The National Assembly on Monday passed with a majority the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, also known as the mini budget.

The House approved some amendments to the bill, but rejected, with majority, the changes proposed by the opposition.

The session was later adjourned till February 22, 4pm.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired the session, and opened the bill for passage of each of its section.

At the outset of the session, prayers were offered for the martyred of the Karachi Police Office attack, and those killed in the Kallar Kahar bus accident.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the House that under the mini budget, a fixed charge of Rs250,000 will be levied on business class tickets for Canada and America. Tax on a business class ticket to Europe will be Rs150,000 and Rs75,000 for the Middle East and Africa.

The duty on cigarettes will remain as announced in the bill.

The minister claimed the additional taxes levied under the bill will lift the country out of the economic crisis. Excise duty has been increased on passengers traveling internationally in business class.

A duty of Rs250,000 has been fixed on business class tickets for South America. Also, the charge for business and first class air tickets for passengers going to East Central Asia and Asia Pacific countries will be fixed at Rs150,000.

The finance minister also rejected the amendments moved by lawmakers Saira Bano and Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

He said line losses in the power sector due to electricity theft are Rs1,400 billion. The cost of generating electricity is Rs3,000 billion.

He also assured the House the FBR will meet its revenue targets.

Responding to the criticism that he left the assembly right after presenting the mini-budget, Dar said he did so as per parliamentary tradition to reach the Senate.

Dar said Pakistan held talks with the IMF visiting team for 10 days.

“We agreed with the IMF on taxes of Rs170 billion during the negotiations,” he told the House.

He claimed the previous government reneged on the financial commitments with the IMF.

He said the monthly stipend under the BISP is being increased by 25% and the budget allocated for the program from Rs360 billion to Rs400 billion.

In the next few days, the prime minister will present a plan in the House to reduce government expenditures, he added.

‘Violation of Constitution’

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar argued that the president calling for elections in Punjab and KP was a violation of the Constitution.

“The National Assembly was dissolved in three minutes and after that court termed the move of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and the President as ‘unconstitutional’.

“The president will have the authority to do so, if he had dissolved the National Assembly. The fact of the matter is, Punjab Assembly was not dissolved by the governor,” he maintained.

Tarar quoted the governor as saying that it was not in his power to give a date, and now the matter was sub judice before the Lahore High Court.

He also condemned the act of the president.

Dissident PTI lawmaker Sardar Riaz Mazari said the country has not defaulted economically, but morally. He lamented that 80 to 90% people do not pay electricity bills, but raise a hue and cry when there i no electricity.

“We have become morally corrupt; we are infamous all over the world,” Sardar Mazari remarked.

PML-N’s Barjees Tahir sought removal from the agenda of expressing gratitude to the president for his speech to a joint sitting of parliament. The president has insulted this House.

Another PTI dissident Nasir Musazai said the poor was concerned about inflation. Increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petrol will unleash a barrage of inflation.

“Whatever a government takes over, it shifts the burden of inflation on the people and leaves,” Musazai said.

He called for drafting short and long term policies for the country.

“If the former or current government paid attention to the circular debt, the nation would not be burdened with Rs170 billion in taxes,” he commented.

If the country has to be taken on the path of development and prosperity, state institutions would have to work within the limits prescribed in the Constitution.

Earlier, Maulana Chitrali said a host of taxes had been imposed through the supplementary budget. “If the budget is approved, there will be a storm of inflation from Khyber to Karachi,” he warned.

Even a matchstick has been taxed. Courts are open till 2am for the elites, but the same doors are closed for providing justice to the masses.