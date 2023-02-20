SC to hear appeals seeking probe into US cipher on Wednesday

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the appeals seeking directions for an investigation into the US cipher that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleges orchestrated the downfall of its government.

The Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the appeals in-chamber on February 22.

Advocates Zulfiqar Bhutta, Tariq Badr and Naeemul Hasan had filed appeals calling for an investigation into the cipher.

The court registrar had returned the petitions with certain objections, but the petitioners have filed chamber appeals against the objections of the registrar’s office.

Earlier, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had excused himself from hearing the appeals filed for investigation into the cipher, after which the appeals were sent back to the chief justice of Pakistan.

It should be noted that in March last year, the then prime minister Imran Khan had claimed during a public rally in Islamabad, that his government had received a threatening cipher from a certain country.

Later, he mentioned the USA during a speech, saying that his government was overthrown under a conspiracy.

The cipher case had also reached the court and an inquiry demanded.

The chamber appeals filed for the investigation were scheduled for hearing on January 21.