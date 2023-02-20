PSL 8 Live score updates: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

Live scores

Quetta Gladiators

Arshad Iqbal bowled a maiden over to start the proceedings against aggressive Jason Roy.

After failing to score off first ten balls, Quetta Gladiators finally opened their account off the fifth ball when Martin Guptill scored a run.

Jason Roy hit the first boundary of the match against Arshad Iqbal to take Quetta Gladiators to eight runs in three overs.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi brought in Dasun Shanaka and Arshad Iqbal in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Salman Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators made one change and brought in Muhammad Hafeez for Umar Akmal.