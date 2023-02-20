Peshawar Zalmi hammer Quetta Gladiators by four wickets

Peshawar Zalmi completed the target of 154 runs in 18.3 overs and made 157 runs against Quetta Gladiators at Karachi National Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a good start and scored 12 runs in the first over.

Muhammad Nawaz came to bowl in the second over and conceded four boundaries, 17 runs as Peshawar reached 29 in just two overs.

But Muhammad Hasnain gave them breakthrough by dismissing Haris for 18 runs. Saim Ayub was dismissed on the first ball as Peshawar Zalmi lost wicket for 29 runs.

Two overs later he picked his third wicket when he dismissed Tom Kohler Cadmore for just nine runs.

The skipper Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 19 runs by Muhammad Nawaz, as Peshawar Zalmi lost fourth wicket for 67 runs.

James Neesham and Rovman Powell had a partnership of 46 runs but it was broken on 113 runs when Naseem Shah bowled Powell for 36 runs.

James Neesham and Dasun Shanaka negotiated Naseem Shah and Muhammad Hasnain’s over and reached 120 after 14 overs, as they needed 35 off last six overs.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Arshad Iqbal bowled a maiden over to start the proceedings against aggressive Jason Roy.

After failing to score off first ten balls, Quetta Gladiators finally opened their account off the fifth ball when Martin Guptill scored a run.

Jason Roy hit the first boundary of the match against Arshad Iqbal to take Quetta Gladiators to eight runs in three overs.

James Neesham got the first wicket for Peshawar when he dismissed his countryfellow Martin Guptill for 12 runs.

In the next over Usman Qadir bowled Jason Roy for 14 runs whereas he also dismissed Muhammad Nawaz for two runs.

After losing three wickets Quetta Gladiators could score only 42 runs in 10 overs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were batting slowly and had 57 runs in 13 overs but then they attacked Dasun Shanaka and scored 17 runs in the 14th over.

They scored 14 runs in Usman Qadir’s last over as he finished the spell with 26 runs in his four overs with two wickets.

They scored 10 runs in Wahab Riaz’s 16th over and then scored 14 runs in the 17th over, but Sarfaraz Ahmed was dismissed by Arshad Iqbal after scoring 38 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed kept going and reached his half-century off 34 balls, with four sixes.

Odean Smith finished with 25 runs off 12 balls and helped Quetta Gladiators reach 154 runs total, , which means Quetta added 112 runs in last 10 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi brought in Dasun Shanaka and Arshad Iqbal in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Salman Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators made one change and brought in Muhammad Hafeez for Umar Akmal.