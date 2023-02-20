Watch Live
Gold gains a slight Rs500 per tola in domestic market

Price of a tola of 24-karat gold increases to Rs196,500
Samaa Web Desk Feb 20, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The fluctuation in the price of gold in the domestic market continued, with a slight uptick of Rs500 in the price of the metal on Monday.

According to the prices notified by the Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of 24-karat gold increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to get to Rs168,467. But the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs154,427.

In the international market, the precious metal’s value gained $1 to reach $1,844 per ounce.

A tola of 24-karat silver was sold for Rs2,130, while price of 10 grams of the metal remained unchanged for Rs1,816.

Internationally, silver was traded for as little as $21.72 on Monday.

