Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in PSL today

Peshawar Zalmi have won last six matches against Quetta Gladiators
Samaa Web Desk Feb 20, 2023
<p>Peshawar Zalmi will be looking for seventh win in a row against Quetta Gladiators.</p>

2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on the 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators last defeated their arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi in 2019 PSL, when they won the title and have lost six matches against them since then.

Overall, Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record against Quetta Gladiators by 11-8.

The wicket-keepers usually do good in this fixture, as Sarfaraz Ahmed and Kamran Akmal are the top scorers of Peshawar vs Quetta matches, with more than 400 runs.

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are at fourth and fifth position in points table respectively so far, but the winner of today’s match will move to the second position.

Both teams defeated Karachi Kings in this season whereas both teams lost their matches to Multan Sultans.

