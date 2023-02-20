President’s announcement just a ‘piece of paper’: experts, politicians weigh in

Reacting to the president’s announcement of April 9 as the date for elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, legal experts and political parties have termed it a ‘piece of paper’.

Legal expert Justice (rtd) Shaiq Usmani said the president does not have the authority to announce a date for elections.

He called the president’s ruling about the elections nothing but a ‘piece of paper’. He said it was the job of the governors, not the president, to set a date for elections in provinces.

Justice Usmani said political parties could approach the court against the president’s announcement.

Unconstitutional act

Talking to the media at the Parliament House, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif commented that the Constitution did not authorize the president to decide a date for elections. The president is ‘overstepping’ his mandate, the minister stressed.

Inside the National Assembly, the minister called the president’s act “unconstitutional”, and said the government reserved the right to take action against such an act.

“This is a violation of the Constitution. The president is only acting on the instructions of the leader of his party,” he remarked, adding he just wanted to put things on record.

Acting on PM’s advice

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the president has to act on the advice of the prime minister while announcing a date for elections to the legislature.

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob also reiterated that the president could not, on his own, give a date for elections.

Former attorney general for Pakistan Irfan Qadir said he did not think the president is constitutionally authorized to announce elections in Punjab and KP, without meaningful discussion with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Even if we accept that the there is a provision in the Constitution, the president has no right to hold elections,” he commented.

He further said the president should have exercised his right after a meaningful discussion with the ECP, and not take the decision unilaterally.

He said even if courts gave a date for elections, the judiciary would become more controversial.