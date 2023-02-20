Australia captain Cummins flies home, Hazlewood out of India tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins left the tour of India on Monday to return home because of a family illness, but will return in time for next week’s third Test.

“Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness,” said a Cricket Australia statement.

“He will return to India later this week to rejoin preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy.”

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series after Australia lost the second Test in Delhi by six wickets on Sunday.

Cricket Australia announced Monday that pace bowler Josh Hazlewood had been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a persistent Achilles tendon injury and would return home.

A spokesman denied Australian media reports that injured opening batsman David Warner would immediately return home after fracturing his elbow and being concussed in the first innings at Delhi.

“Just to be clear, David Warner is not leaving the tour at this stage,” the spokesman said.

“Any squad changes will be announced once medical staff and selectors finalise them.”

Australia coach Andrew McDonald had better news Monday about Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

McDonald declared all-rounder Green 100 percent fit for the third Test and said that Starc was also in line to play.

Both have been recovering from serious finger injuries and Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test.

McDonald said Starc had been available, despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Australia opted for a third spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut.

The third Test in Indore starts on March 1.