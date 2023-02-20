Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident when a blast occurred in their house.

The sewage explosion was so powerful that it partially damaged their house, but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The cylinder blast happened in Federal B Area Block 10.

From the photos and videos shared by SAMAA Digital on social media, the extent of the damage to the house can be estimated.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the severity of the explosion, no casualties were reported.

The news of the blast in the celebrity couple’s house has garnered significant attention from their fans and the public.

Aiman and Muneeb’s fans took to social media to express their relief and prayed for the couple’s safety.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.