Karachi Kings lose Muhammad Amir to injury

Karachi Kings have been dealt a blow with their pacer and main strike bowler, Muhammad Amir has been ruled out of their next match after he suffered an injury in their victory over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Sources on Monday said that Amir will separate from the group to continue his injury rehabilitation and regain fitness.

He will thus be unavailable for selection for their next match, due to be held on February 22, against Multan Sultanss in Multan.

On Sunday, Amir had bowled just two overs in which he picked up the wicket of Shai Hope, conceding just 12 runs.

The Kings went on to restrict the reigning champions to just 118, who were chasing 186 runs for victory.

It was a shock first defeat for the Qalandars against the Kings in season 8 of the club based Twenty20 tournament.

The performance was encouraging for the Kings who had lost all three of their matches till then, rooting them to the bottom of the table.

That replacement bowler Akif Javed shined with a four wicket haul, and outshone the veteran Amir, would have been mixed bag for the team management but they would take the wins regardless of how they come.