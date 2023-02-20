Watch Live
Slowing imports see current account deficit stymie to just $0.24b

January saw both exports and remittances slow to keep pressure
Samaa Web Desk Feb 20, 2023
The government’s policies to stifle imports seems to be paying off, as it helped reduce the current account deficit to just $0.24 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, the current account deficit shrunk to just $242 million for January.

This was down from $2.47 billion for the same period last year.

Moreover, it was lower than the $290 million for the preceding period, December 2022.

It meant that the curren account balance for fiscal year 2022-23 thus far was $3.799 billion, compared to the balance for the same period last year was $11.558 billion.

The data showed that Pakistan imported goods worth $3.924 billion in January 2023. This was down from $4.236 billion in imports in December 2022.

It meant that cumulatively, Pakistan has imported goods worth $33.452 billion in FY 2022-23, compared to imports worth $42.298 billion in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Similarly, import of services costed Pakistan around $584 million in January, down from around $649 million in December. Cumultatively, this fiscal year Pakistan has imported services worth $4.497 billion. This was down from $6.681 billion for last year.

Cumulatively, total Pakistani imports stood at $4.508 billion for January, down from $4.885 billion for December. For the same period in 2022, Pakistani imports stood at $7.313 billion.

For January, Pakistan had exports worth $2.207 billion, down slightly from $2.306 billion in December 2022. From the same period in January 2022, Pakistan had exports worth $2.5 billion.

Similarly, Pakistan exported services worth $602 million in January, down from $735 million in December. However, export of services was up from the $513 million in January 2022.

Further, remittances – which make up a bulk of Pakistan’s earnings – shrunk to $1.894 billion for January 2023, down from $2.102 in December 2022.

In January 2022, Pakistanis working abroad remitted $2.180 billion.

