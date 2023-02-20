Slowing imports see current account deficit stymie to just $0.24b

The government’s policies to stifle imports seems to be paying off, as it helped reduce the current account deficit to just $0.24 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, the current account deficit shrunk to just $242 million for January.

This was down from $2.47 billion for the same period last year.

Moreover, it was lower than the $290 million for the preceding period, December 2022.

It meant that the curren account balance for fiscal year 2022-23 thus far was $3.799 billion, compared to the balance for the same period last year was $11.558 billion.

The data showed that Pakistan imported goods worth $3.924 billion in January 2023. This was down from $4.236 billion in imports in December 2022.

It meant that cumulatively, Pakistan has imported goods worth $33.452 billion in FY 2022-23, compared to imports worth $42.298 billion in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Similarly, import of services costed Pakistan around $584 million in January, down from around $649 million in December. Cumultatively, this fiscal year Pakistan has imported services worth $4.497 billion. This was down from $6.681 billion for last year.

Cumulatively, total Pakistani imports stood at $4.508 billion for January, down from $4.885 billion for December. For the same period in 2022, Pakistani imports stood at $7.313 billion.

For January, Pakistan had exports worth $2.207 billion, down slightly from $2.306 billion in December 2022. From the same period in January 2022, Pakistan had exports worth $2.5 billion.

Similarly, Pakistan exported services worth $602 million in January, down from $735 million in December. However, export of services was up from the $513 million in January 2022.

Further, remittances – which make up a bulk of Pakistan’s earnings – shrunk to $1.894 billion for January 2023, down from $2.102 in December 2022.

In January 2022, Pakistanis working abroad remitted $2.180 billion.