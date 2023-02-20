Kangana Ranaut dodges question about ex-beau Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to a fan’s question about her favourite actor between Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh, saying she never saw them act.

The actor, who is famous for her controversial statements and tweets took to her Twitter handle today, February 20, to host an “Ask Me Anything” session.

During which, a person asked Ranaut about her favorite actor between Hrithik Roshan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The Queen actor replied, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act. If such a thing happens, do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

Interestingly, the person who asked her to choose between the two, responded to her answer with an old video of Kangana in which she can be seen praising her Krrish 3 co-star’s acting skills.

The controversy between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut began in 2016 when she claimed that they had dated. Roshan denied her claims and the matter escalated into a legal battle.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting in Hyderabad, India, for Directer P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi.

In the sequel, Ranaut will play the role of a dancer in the king’s court known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen opposite Kangana in the film.

She will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency.

The movie, which marks Ranaut’s directorial debut, revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features the actor in the titular role.