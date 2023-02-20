ECP protest case: LHC approves Imran Khan’s protective bail

After nearly three hours of punctuated proceedings, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday evening approved protective bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case.

Earlier in the day, the high court gave the former premier a final chance to appear before it by 5pm, if he wanted to obtain a bail to avert arrest in the case which involves terrorism provisions.

Initially, Imran Khan had to appear before a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi in the case of Islamabad’s Sangjani police against PTI leaders, including Khan.

The case had been registered under different sections, including 7-ATA, over blocking Srinagar Highway, creating law and order situation and chaos, interfering in state matters, damaging state property and attacking police party.

Then, a single-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh would preside over a separate hearing of a case concerning the verification of Imran Khan’s signatures on three documents – a protective bail petition, affidavit and power of attorney.

After a delay of nearly three hours, the two-member bench approved protective bail for Imran till March 3. The former premier was instructed to approach the relevant court till the given date.

Following hours of dillydallying, Imran Khan finally made his way to the courtroom, on foot, navigating through a crowd of party workers. He had earlier taken the plea for not appearing that he had been advised rest by doctors, and that he could not travel or move.

Once he reached the rostrum, the PTI chief informed the court that his doctors had advised him against walking due to concerns that any sudden movements could potentially harm his ongoing recovery.

Despite these challenges, he made every effort to appear in court and demonstrate his respect for the judiciary. However, he claimed he did attempt to disembark his vehicle but was unable to do so.

At the outset of the hearing at around 7pm, Justice Najafi ordered the SSP security to produce Mr Khan within five minutes.

Imran Khan’s counsel had maintained that the police were not cooperating with them.

The bench – around 7:15pm – had adjourned the proceeding for half an hour to let Imran reach the courtroom, as a huge crowd prevented him from coming out of his vehicle.

Imran Khan had reached the court followed by a huge crowd of party workers and supporters, who came along since he left his Zaman Park residence.

They chanted slogans in the ex-PM’s favor inside the court premises.

The security on and around the court premises had been beefed up with barricades.

The former premier’s vehicle was only supposed to be allowed access up to these barricades. From that point onwards, he will have to continue on a wheelchair, as he was offered to owing to his ‘injury’.

‘I am sorry,’ Imran apologies to second court

The PTI chief right after getting protective bail from a two-judge LHC bench, reached the court of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh in a case of difference in his signatures on another protective bail plea.

Imran disowned his lawyer’s Azhar Sidduqie’s petition and clarified that it was submitted without his consent. He said as soon as he found out about this plea, he directed his lawyer to withdraw it.

Imran also apologized to Justice Saleem and withdrew his protective bail plea.

The LHC then disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

During the proceedings, the judge declared that he would hear the case once the crowd left the courtroom. He remarked these were court proceedings, not a joke, and went to his chamber.

At this, Imran’s counsel requested lawyers to vacate the courtroom.

Last week, during a hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea in a case relating to protests outside the ECP, Justice Sheikh noted differences in Imran’s signatures.

Following this, he summoned Imran to appear before the court on February 20, after the PTI’s counsel promised to ensure his presence.

During the proceedings on February 15, one of Imran’s protective bail pleas was dismissed after confusion over his appearance before the LHC. However, the second application was adjourned until February 20 after PTI’s assurances.

Imran’s application seeking permission for his vehicle’s entrance into the LHC’s premises on February 20 had been rejected.

The LHC declined the request for entrance through the Masjid Gate, but allowed the vehicle to enter the GPO gate up to the drop down Barrier/litigant center near the attorney general’s office.

Imran Khan to reach at 4:15pm: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet confirmed that Imran Khan will appear before the court on Monday.

He said the former premier will reach the court at 4:15pm.

He said, “Imran Khan will reach the court at 4:15pm. This attendance is only for judicial respect against the opinion of both medical and security officials, otherwise it is neither a case nor [there] is a justification for being called.”