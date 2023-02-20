ECP protest case: LHC adjourns hearing for 30 mins to let Imran come to courtroom

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a final chance to appear before the court by 5pm on February 20 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case.

At the outset of hearing at around 7pm, Justice Najafi ordered the SSP Security to produce Imran Khan within five minutes.

Imran Khan’s counsel had maintained that the police were not cooperating with them.

The bench - around 7: 15pm - adjourned the proceeding for half hour to let Imran Khan reach the courtroom as a huge crowd prevented injured Imran to come out of his vehicle.

Imran Khan reached the court amid a huge crowd of party workers and supporters who followed him since he left his Zaman Park residence.

They chanted slogans in ex-PM’s favor inside the court’s premises.

The case concerns the verification of Imran Khan’s signatures on documents of bail.

The security on and around the court premises had been beefed up with installation of barricade.

The former premier’s vehicle will only be allowed access up to these barricades. From that point forward, he will continue on a wheelchair as he is still recovering from bullet wounds.

First, Imran Khan would appear before a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. Then, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh would preside over a separate case.

Last week, during a hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea in a case relating to protests outside the ECP, Justice Sheikh noted differences in Imran’s signatures.

Following this, he summoned Imran to appear before the court on February 20, after PTI’s counsel promised to ensure his presence.

At the proceedings on February 15, one of Imran’s protective bail pleas was dismissed due to after confusion over his appearance before the LHC. However, the second application was adjourned until February 20 after PTI’s assurances.

Imran’s application seeking permission for his vehicle’s entrance into the LHC’s premises on February 20 was rejected.

The LHC declined the request for entrance through the Masjid Gate but has allowed Imran’s vehicle to enter the GPO gate up to the Drop Down Barrier/Litigant Center near the Attorney General’s office.

Imran Khan to reach at 4:15pm: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet confirmed that Imran Khan will appear before the court today.

He said that the former premier will reach the court at 4:15pm.

He said, “Imran Khan will reach the court at 4:15pm. This attendance is only for judicial respect against the opinion of both medical and security officials, otherwise it is neither a case nor [there] is a justification for being called.”