Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has finally broken silence on his viral pictures with Sara Ali Khan that surfaced on social media.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who shared the screen in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2, made headlines when pictures of them chatting and smiling together in Udaipur surfaced on social media a few days ago.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Aaryan was asked about the recent viral pictures with Sara Ali Khan.

He revealed that he and Khan happened to be at the same place in Udaipur and someone present there clicked their pictures.

He added that there were many people present who were already clicking pictures, and he was surprised that only one or two photos of him and Sara were circulating.

The Freddy actor said, “We happened to be at the same place. So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos.”

Later in the interview, he was asked if the duo is working together in another film. To this, Kartik Aaryan said, “As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don’t know anything.”

Kartik and Sara were rumored to be dating each other for a brief period during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2. However, the alleged couple reportedly parted ways after the film’s release.