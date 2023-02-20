Imran Khan urges Supreme Court for ‘urgent’ hearing of his petition on audio leaks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to fix hearing for his audio leaks petition “at the earliest possible opportunity”.

The request was made in a letter submitted to the court and addressed to all judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday.

The letter, which was shared on the party’s official Twitter account, urged the top court to address the matter immediately, as the constitutional petition had been filed in October 2021.

The party Twitter handle tweeted, “Unconfirmed audio/video leaks continued to surface one after another,” and added that Imran Khan had presented eight important questions to the CJP and judges of the SC regarding the matter.

The former premier claimed that the “constitutional guarantees afforded to the people of Pakistan are being violated with impunity”.

He referred to the case of Senator Azam Swati, who had “suffered from the worst kind of invasion of privacy possible”.

The letter highlighted that the unverified audio clips leaked on social media, purporting to carry alleged conversations between various public officials and ex-public officials, had been manipulated and edited to present an inaccurate and incorrect portrayal of the alleged conversations that they purport to carry.

Imran Khan also raised concerns about the surveillance of conversations taking place in the Prime Minister’s House and Office, which he stated are being “subject to such widespread surveillance and recording”.

He questioned the lack of constraints and checks and balances in place to prevent such breaches, and asked what measures had been taken over the last several months to put an end to them.

Imran appealed to the top court to fix his petition on the matter of audio leaks for hearing at the earliest possible opportunity.

The letter also urged the top court’s jurists to take steps to protect the fundamental rights under the Constitution, particularly the right to privacy of citizens.