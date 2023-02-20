ATC scraps terrorism provisions against Imran Khan in PTV, Parliament attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday dismissed terrorism provisions against all suspects including former prime minister Imran in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament attack case.

The case dates back to 2014 when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protesters stormed the PTV headquarters and Parliament House during the Islamabad sit-ins.

At the time, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri, and several others.

The co-suspects in the case filed a petition to drop the terrorism provisions, which the court granted in a recent verdict delivered by Judge Jawad Abbas Hasan.

In October 2020, Imran Khan was acquitted in the case, while PAT chief Tahir-ul-Qadri was declared an absconder.

The incumbent President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, was also named in the case, but he received immunity due to his position, and the case had been filed in the office to their extent.

However, the federal government challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the acquittal of Imran Khan in the PTV and Parliament attack case.