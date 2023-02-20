LHC suspends ECP notification to de-notify 70 PTI lawmakers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) de-notifying National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab who had previously resigned and had their resignations accepted from the lower house of parliament.

The order was passed on Monday by Justice Shahid Karim who heard a petition filed by former lawmakers of PTI.

Justice Karim ordered to suspend ECP’s notification until further notice and sent notices to the commission, the National Assembly speaker, and others.

In addition, the high court has also directed the commission to stop the process for by-elections on the respective constituencies of Punjab and adjourned further hearings until March 7.

The decision has come as a relief for the PTI members who had been de-notified and elections were scheduled on ther respective vacant seats.

Earlier, the PTI had requested the high court to declare National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept their en masse resignations as illegal, claiming that they were not afforded the opportunity for personal hearing on the matter.

Making the NA speaker, the ECP, and others as respondents in the matter PTI MNAs including Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and others challenged the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by NA speaker.

In the petitions, the former lawmakers maintained that without hearing their viewpoint, the NA speaker accepted resignations.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the PTI’s former lawmakers’ petition on Monday in which the judge pass the ruling to suspend the ECP’s notification until further notice.

In this regard, the court sent to notice the ECP, National Assembly speaker, and others.

Apart from this, the high court also ordered the commission to stop the by-elections in the respective constituencies of Punjab and adjourned the hearing until March 7.