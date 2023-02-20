Megan Fox addresses rumors of Machine Gun Kelly’s infidelity

American actor Megan Fox has cleared the air about the rumors of infidelity that had been circulating around her and her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple has been the subject of rumors surrounding infidelity, with many fans speculating that Kelly had an affair with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Fox, who had previously suspended her Instagram account, returned to the platform to put an end to the baseless rumors.

She shared a screenshot of her notes app stating, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Fox went on to express her frustration with the rumors and urged the media to “leave all these innocent people alone now.” She also clarified that there was no “failed” relationship between her and Kelly, despite what some reports may suggest.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” the actor wrote in her post.

The rumors began during Super Bowl LVII weekend when Fox unfollowed Kelly on Instagram and suspended her account after posting a cryptic message quoting one of Beyoncé’s songs Lemonade.

Fans quickly speculated that Kelly had cheated on Fox with Lloyd, which prompted a statement from Lloyd’s management denying any romantic association between the guitarist and Kelly.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the statement read.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” the statement added.