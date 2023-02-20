Feroze Khan demands apology from Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for public humiliation

Actor Feroze Khan has served filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy a legal notice for alleged defamation, claiming that she publicly humiliated him without hearing his side of the story.

Khan demanded an apology from the Oscar winning filmmaker for returning her Lux Style Award on the basis of a “baseless allegation” of domestic abuse made against him by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a copy of a legal notice stating, “She (Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy) claims to be an investigative journalist however her conduct speaks otherwise.”

Khan’s legal team called Chinoy “reckless” and accused her of destroying his livelihood.

In the notice, the team also alleged that Chinoy’s conduct was “dubious” and she displayed her “double standards”.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has not yet responded publicly to the notice yet.

Khan is currently involved in two court cases with Aliza Sultan, who announced their divorce in September 2022.

Sultan had accused Khan of physically and psychologically abusing her during their marriage, which he denied.

The couple is currently in court proceedings discussing custody and visitation rights for their two children.

After the domestic abuse claims from Sultan went viral on social media, many Pakistani celebrities came forward to extend their support to her.

Upon this, Feroze Khan served several celebrities, including Chinoy, defamation notices (in a now-deleted Instagram post) last month which contained their private information such as mobile numbers and addresses.

Farhan Saeed, one of the people from the mentioned notice, took a legal action against the Khaani actor for leaking personal information online, which was followed by Aiman Khan, and Muneeb Butt.