Imran Khan likely to appear in LHC today in ECP protest case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) shortly in protesting outside the election commission office case

Imran Khan had previously filed for protective bail with the high court after his bail plea was rejected by the anti-terrorism court.

Despite several opportunities given to him, he had failed to appear before the court earlier.

In preparation for today’s proceeding, the PTI has also approached the LHC to request security clearance for both Imran Khan and PTI leader Shibli Faraz.

The party has submitted an application regarding the issue to Administrative Judge Abid Aziz Shaikh, stating that due to threats to the former Prime Minister’s life, security clearance should be issued before his appearance.

Imran’s counsel had also requested for the court to allow his client’s vehicle to be taken inside the court, which was subsequently rejected by the administrative judge.