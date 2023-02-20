Passenger bus loses control near Kallar Kahar, kills 14

At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured when a passenger bus overturned on Motorway II near Kallar Kahar late Sunday night.

The bus was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore when it lost control due to brake failure, climbed onto the other track, and collided with three vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Among the deceased, six were women, while the injured included women and children.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment, and a rescue operation is currently underway at the accident site.

Initially, the Deputy Commissioner of Chakwal, Qaratul Ain Malik, had reported that nine people had died in the accident, but the death toll rose to 14 as the rescue operation continued.